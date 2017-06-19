A call for reading book donations for a remote school

WHILE intending candidates for the 2017 national elections compete head to head to claim leadership for the next five years, one school on the outskirts of Musa in the Ijivitari area of Oro Province is in dire need of teaching and reading materials for its students. It has been 42 years now since Papua New Guinea gained its independence in 1975 but Musa is still how it was in colonial days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.