77 people are still missing in Sri Lanka after floods and landslides

June 13, Colombo:

June 13, Colombo: According to the Disaster management Center, 77 people are still missing in Sri Lanka after the last month's devastating floods and landslides. The latest Situation Report issued by the DMC noon Tuesday confirms deaths of 213 people in 15 districts of the country and lists 77 people as missing in three districts - Kalutara, Matara and Ratnapura where, 48, 14, and 15 persons are missing respectively.

