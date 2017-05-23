WWII Bombers Discovered Off Papua New...

WWII Bombers Discovered Off Papua New Guinea

The wreckage of two World War IIera B-25 bombers has been located in waters off Papua New Guinea, according to a report from Philly.com . The discoveries were part of ongoing surveys by the nonprofit organization Project Recover, which includes researchers from the University of Delaware and the University of California, San Diego.

Chicago, IL

