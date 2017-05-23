WWII Bombers Discovered Off Papua New Guinea
The wreckage of two World War IIera B-25 bombers has been located in waters off Papua New Guinea, according to a report from Philly.com . The discoveries were part of ongoing surveys by the nonprofit organization Project Recover, which includes researchers from the University of Delaware and the University of California, San Diego.
Read more at Archaeology.
