World Bank approves US$5m for Tonga

13 hrs ago Read more: Matangi Tonga

Michel Kerf, the World Bank Country Director for Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands said that the World bank has been a long-term supporter of policy reform in Tonga during the past six years and the government's hard work is evident in the results: "Above average economic growth, healthier public finances, and commitment to good governance."

Chicago, IL

