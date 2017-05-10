Using robot, scientists find World War II bomber off Paupa New Guinea

In the spring of 2017, a Project Recover team set out on a mission to Papua New Guinea to map the seafloor in search of missing World War II aircraft and their associated MIAs, conduct an official archaeological survey of a known B-25 underwater wreck, and interview elders in villages in the immediate area. This video features the wreckage of a WWII bomber that had been missing for nearly 75 years, which was discovered by Project Recover during its mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.