US starts 'extreme vetting' at Austra...

US starts 'extreme vetting' at Australia's offshore detention centres

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

U.S. Homeland Security officials have begun "extreme vetting" interviews at Australia's offshore detention centres, two sources at the camps told Reuters on Tuesday, as Washington honours a refugee swap U.S. President Donald Trump had called "a dumb deal". Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea, February 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC