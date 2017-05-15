Unfunded election security may result in a state of emergency
FORMER prime minister and a candidate for Moresby North-West, Sir Mekere Morauta, fears Papua New Guinea's national poll will turn out to be a failed election. Sir Mekere claimed that police are still waiting for election funds to enable them to carry out their security operations.
