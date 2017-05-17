Trump to meet with Columbian presiden...

Trump to meet with Columbian president at White House

Read more: CBS News

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos and his wife Maria Clemencia Rodriguez are seen during the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize Concert at Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 11, 2016. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, visiting a White House hamstrung by a chaotic week, just one day before the Mr. Trump embarks on his first foreign trip abroad.

