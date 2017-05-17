Trump: Colombia's Peace Is In Your Hands

Trump: Colombia's Peace Is In Your Hands

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Inside Colombia

Thehill.com - History is littered with cases of peace agreements that don't actually generate peace . From the Dougia Accord in Chad to the Honiara Declaration in Papua New Guinea, countries are more likely to have returned to violence than be at peace within five years of signing a peace treaty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Colombia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC