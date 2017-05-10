The strange tale of the armed & police-uniformed pastor
IN 1993, the Baptist Union of Papua New Guinea was tainted by a pastor - or was he an impostor - who was gaoled for eight months for having in his house at Wapenamanda in Enga Province an array of firearms. Ron Conaway from Illinois, USA, was imprisoned in Baisu Gaol after being found guilty by Mt Hagen District Court of having firearms in his possession.
