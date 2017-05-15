The 'Crocodile Prize Anthology 2016' - better late than never

I'VE BEEN a bit reluctant to release the final and free version of the Crocodile Prize Anthology 2016 because it does not fully incorporate all the material submitted to the competition, most notably some of the prizewinning entries. This came about because 2016 was a transition year when the competition came under sole Papua New Guinean control and there were hiccups.

