Television crew assaulted by Minister Tkatchenko's supporters

A TELEVISION crew from EMTV has been verbally abused and a senior cameraman punched and struck with a 16 kilogram tripod by supporters of Papua New Guinean government minister and member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko. The mob demanded television footage be deleted and threatened to assault four crew members in an EMTV vehicle on Lawes Road in the national capital.

