Survey shows PNG CEOs 'cautiously confident' about business
THERE are signs of growing business confidence in Papua New Guinea in 2017, according to a Business Advantage International survey of 100 chief executives of the country's biggest companies. The PNG 100 CEO Survey, conducted by Business Advantage International, sought the views of senior executives from some of PNG's largest companies across all industry sectors.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
