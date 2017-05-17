Sri Lanka President seeks concerted effort from all quarters to combat dengue

May 16, Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena today sought a concerted effort from all quarters cooperating with the government to fight the mosquito borne dengue more effectively as the number of reported dengue cases reached nearly 47,000 in just five months into the year. He requested public and private sectors as well as politicians to join hands in fulfilling their respective duties to combat the spread of dengue around the country, the President's Media Division said.

