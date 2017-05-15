Sri Lanka police arrest two more susp...

Sri Lanka police arrest two more suspects for prison bus shooting

May 09, Colombo: The Colombo Crimes Division of Sri Lanka Police arrested two more suspects for their involvement in the shooting at a prison bus in Kalutara that killed seven people. Seven people including an underworld leader and two prison officers were killed on 27 February when a prison bus transporting prisoners was ambushed on the main road in the south western town of Kalutara.

