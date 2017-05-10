Sri Lanka Navy nabs two people with a...

Sri Lanka Navy nabs two people with a stock of prescription pain killer tramadol

May 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy personnel together with Police officers today nabbed two people transporting a stock of prescription pain killer tramadol, the Navy said. According to Navy media unit, acting on intelligence information received by the Navy, a group of naval personnel attached to the Western Naval Command in coordination with Peliyagoda Police apprehended two suspects with 400 tablets of prescription drug Tramadol in Mabola, Wattala, this evening .

