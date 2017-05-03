Slight increase in women contesting t...

Slight increase in women contesting this year's PNG election

THIS year's Papua New Guinea election sees an encouraging 20% increase in the number of female candidates from 135 to 165 compared with 2012. This outcome represents a small but encouraging step towards bridging the huge gap between males and females in PNG politics.

