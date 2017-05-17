Sir Mek: Salvaging the sinking & near...

Sir Mek: Salvaging the sinking & near destroyed MV PNG

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

SIR Mekere Morauta is the only political leader we can think of right now to salvage the sinking and near destruction MV PNG. In his earlier capacities as Secretary for Finance, Managing Director what is now Bank South Pacific, Governor of the Central Bank and Prime Minister, Sir Mek created and then reformed Papua New Guinea's key pivotal democratic and economic institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC