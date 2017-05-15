Senator says Dutton's claims about Ma...

Senator says Dutton's claims about Manus violence unproven

AUSTRALIAN immigration minister Peter Dutton's claims of an suspicious incident involving asylum seekers and a young boy, which he said led to soldiers opening fire on the Manus Island detention centre, remain completely unsupported by evidence, Greens senator Nick McKim has said. McKim, who has been on Manus inspecting the living conditions for asylum seekers and refugees sent there by Australia, said multiple eyewitnesses and authorities had denied the immigration minister's claims.

Chicago, IL

