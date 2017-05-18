Scale of surveillance in Manus Island detention centre oppressively high

Documents reveal how in detention, refugees and asylum seekers are forensically monitored by staff, who report back to central databases on issues such as their appearance , manner and associations Guards stand over public and private spaces, CCTV monitors corridors and staircases, while roving patrols detail in incident reports where refugees are gathered and who is talking with whom. Despite the move to an ostensibly "open" centre, the level of surveillance inside the detention centre remains, according to those held within it, oppressively high.

