Scale of surveillance in Manus Island...

Scale of surveillance in Manus Island detention centre oppressively high

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Documents reveal how in detention, refugees and asylum seekers are forensically monitored by staff, who report back to central databases on issues such as their appearance , manner and associations Guards stand over public and private spaces, CCTV monitors corridors and staircases, while roving patrols detail in incident reports where refugees are gathered and who is talking with whom. Despite the move to an ostensibly "open" centre, the level of surveillance inside the detention centre remains, according to those held within it, oppressively high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC