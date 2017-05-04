Saving lives in poor countries is about adapting to what's already working there
Each year, 5.9 million children under the age of five die, mostly from preventable causes. That's more than 16,000 children every day - and more than 8,000 of these are deaths that could have been prevented with simple, affordable interventions.
