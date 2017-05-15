Santos announces positive results fro...

Santos announces positive results from Muruk-1 exploration well in Papua New Guinea

2 hrs ago Read more: World Oil

Santos has announced further positive results from the Muruk-1 exploration well, being drilled in the Papua New Guinea Highlands. Following the successful gas discovery at Muruk-1, announced in December 2016, an additional sidetrack has been successfully drilled through the Toro reservoir objective to the southwest of the Muruk-1 gas discovery.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 20,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,767

