Samantha Armytage takes dog Banjo out for shopping trip
Nesting! Makeup free Sunrise host Samantha Armytage is joined by her pet pooch Banjo as she goes homewares shopping to spruce up her new $2.2m Southern Highlands retreat Nesting: Makeup free Sunrise host Samantha Armytage was spotted going homewares shopping to spruce up her new $2.2m Southern Highlands retreat on Sunday The popular television presenter matched the jumper with a pair of black jeans, which were tucked into a pair of brown work boots. With her blonde tresses tied at the back, Sam finished the ensemble with a pair of oversize tortoise shell sunglasses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC