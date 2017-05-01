SAAB stumps up $40m for defence

Naval officers, personnel and Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove commemorated the Battle of the Coral Sea while on board the HMAS Choules on May 1. The conflict, part of the Japanese-Australian engagement during WWII, took place near Papua New Guinea and Indonesia. It was fought between May 4-8, 1942, and marked the first occasion during the war in which Japan experienced failure in a major operation, with the Allies preventing Japan's navy from invading Port Moresby.

