REFILE-Mineral-rich area of Papua New...

REFILE-Mineral-rich area of Papua New Guinea lifts decades-old ban on new mining

11 hrs ago

A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for iron ore and copper operations. The autonomous Bougainville region has a troubled history over resource development, with a bloody secessionist conflict erupting in the late 1980s stoked by dissatisfaction in how benefits from the Panguna copper mine were distributed.

