Rain-triggered mudslides in Sri Lanka...

Rain-triggered mudslides in Sri Lanka kill 10 people

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Officials and media reports say at least 10 people have died in mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka. According to local television channel Sirasa, eight people died Friday in separate mudslides in the Kalutara district, south of capital Colombo, while police say two others died in Makola, on the outskirts of the capital after a wall collapsed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC