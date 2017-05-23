Rain-triggered mudslides in Sri Lanka kill 10 people
Officials and media reports say at least 10 people have died in mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka. According to local television channel Sirasa, eight people died Friday in separate mudslides in the Kalutara district, south of capital Colombo, while police say two others died in Makola, on the outskirts of the capital after a wall collapsed.
