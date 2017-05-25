Prominent New Zealander to lead elect...

Prominent New Zealander to lead election observer mission

FORMERGovernor-General of New Zealand, Sir Anand Satyanand, will lead the Commonwealth Observer Group for the national elections taking place in Papua New Guinea in June-July 2017. "I am delighted that Sir Anand has accepted my invitation to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group," said Secretary-General Scotland.

