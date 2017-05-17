Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens ho...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens hospital built with Indian funds in Sri Lanka's hill country

Friday May 12 Read more: Colombo Page

May 12, Nuwara Eliya: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Hatton Dickoya Base Hospital built with Indian aid at Dickoya in the central Sri Lankan hill district of Nuwara Eliya. The 150-bed multi-specialty hospital at Dickoya near Hatton in the Central Province was built with grant assistance of Government of India at an estimated cost of 1.2 billion rupees.

Chicago, IL

