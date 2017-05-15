Police assault buai sellers trying to...

Police assault buai sellers trying to earn an honest living

Yesterday

WHICH part of the Police Act or Buai Ban Act gives National Capital District police officers the authority to punch innocent unarmed citizens or lawbreakers who cannot fight back? Did they rob a bank? The real criminals are our politicians and top public office holders. Under the shadow of development, they defraud and rob Papua New Guinea and its people by stealing millions of kina and diverting it into their personal accounts.

