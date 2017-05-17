PNG pulls support for Tonga Pacific Games in 2019

Papua New Guinea has pulled its support for the hosting of the 2019 Pacific Games in Tonga, after Prime Minister, Hon 'Akilisi Pohiva announced the Kingdom's withdrawal. The Tongan Prime Minister made it clear that he inherited the Pacific Games and so that it was more of a burden than anything else, because of the economic and financial situation their country is facing."

