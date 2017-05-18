PNG media council blasts assault on E...

PNG media council blasts assault on EMTV election news crew

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asopa People

THE Media Council of Papua New Guinea has condemned the "unacceptable harassment and violence" targeting media workers covering the country's 2017 general election campaign. An EMTV camera crew was "harassed and assaulted" last Thursday in the Moresby South electorate in the National Capital District in an incident the Media Council called "unacceptable and unwarranted".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC