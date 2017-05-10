PNG history makers tell their stories...

PNG history makers tell their stories on new website

A NEW website hosting interviews with Papua New Guineans who were prominent around the time of independence from Australia in 1975 has been launched. ' PNG Speaks ' was developed by the National Museum and Art Gallery of PNG, the University of Queensland, Deakin University and the Australian government to preserve PNG's oral history.

Chicago, IL

