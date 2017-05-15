Photos show bullets fired into Manus Island detention centre: Amnesty
Human rights group Amnesty International has found the Australian Government downplayed the danger asylum seekers on Manus Island faced when the detention centre was attacked by soldiers from the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. They showed bullets were fired into the accommodation area of the centre that night - directly contradicting the Government's claims, in a statement from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, that they were fired into the air, the report found.
