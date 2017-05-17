Papua New Guinea to shut parts of Man...

Papua New Guinea to shut parts of Manus asylum-seeker camp - refugees

SYDNEY: Papua New Guinea will close some parts of an Australian-run detention centre within weeks, refugees said on Monday, stepping up pressure on asylum seekers hoping to start a new life. Human rights groups and the United Nations have criticised the Manus Island detention complex, one of two South Pacific island asylum-seeker centres funded by Australia, for cramped conditions, inadequate medical facilities and violence.

