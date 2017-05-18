Overcrowding, staff shortages blamed ...

Overcrowding, staff shortages blamed for PNG jail break deaths

The men were among 77 prisoners who last week broke out of Buimo Jail near Lae, the country's second largest city. In a statement, Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo said the facility can only safely house 500 prisoners, but currently holds 900.

