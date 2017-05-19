Only refugees at serious medical risk will be sent to Australia, document reveals

Asylum seekers and refugees detained in Nauru will only be transferred to Australia for medical treatment if they are at risk of dying or a permanent disability, documents obtained by ABC reveal. International Health and Medical Services, the company the Australian Government contracted to provide medical services to detainees on Nauru, wrote in an internal email that "Government will now only approve medical transfers to Australia if refugees or asylum seekers are likely to face permanent disability or death".

