Olam Cocoa to source 100% sustainable beans by 2020

Olam Cocoa has announced it will increase its volume of sustainably sourced cocoa beans by 20% over the next year, and ultimately reach 100% by 2020. Currently, over 20% of Olam's cocoa beans are sustainable, which under its definition means they are either sourced from farmers supported by its own sustainability program, Olam Livelihood Charter , or certified by one of its certifications partners, including Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade International or UTZ.

