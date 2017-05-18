Olam Cocoa to source 100% sustainable...

Olam Cocoa to source 100% sustainable beans by 2020

Olam Cocoa has announced it will increase its volume of sustainably sourced cocoa beans by 20% over the next year, and ultimately reach 100% by 2020. Currently, over 20% of Olam's cocoa beans are sustainable, which under its definition means they are either sourced from farmers supported by its own sustainability program, Olam Livelihood Charter , or certified by one of its certifications partners, including Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade International or UTZ.

Chicago, IL

