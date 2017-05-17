Oil Search keeps focus on costs

Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search says it will continue to focus on controlling costs and maintaining a strong financial position in order to counter weak oil prices. "With prices appearing to have stabilised in the $US50-55 per barrel range, the board and management still believe it is sensible to follow a 'plan for the worst, hope for the best' approach," Chairman Richard Lee told shareholders on Friday.

