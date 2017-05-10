Niugini F100 at Kavieng on May 23rd 2...

Niugini F100 at Kavieng on May 23rd 2017, smoke in cockpit, deflated tyres on landing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AVHerald

An Air Niugini Fokker 100, registration P2-ANC performing flight PX-275 from Kavieng to Rabaul , was climbing out of Kavieng when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and decided to return to Kavieng. During landing a number of tyres deflated disabling the aircraft on the runway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... Sun Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC