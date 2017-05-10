Niugini F100 at Kavieng on May 23rd 2017, smoke in cockpit, deflated tyres on landing
An Air Niugini Fokker 100, registration P2-ANC performing flight PX-275 from Kavieng to Rabaul , was climbing out of Kavieng when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and decided to return to Kavieng. During landing a number of tyres deflated disabling the aircraft on the runway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
