Nine hurt in April's Manus Island shooting
Nine people were injured during a Good Friday shooting at the Manus Island offshore immigration processing centre, it has been revealed. Australian officials have been grilled about the initial response to the shooting, which stated Papua New Guinea military personnel discharged a weapon into the air and nobody was injured.
