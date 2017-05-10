Namibian Envoy Plans To Market Namibia's Kalimbeza Rice In Malaysia
Namibian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Anne Mutelo, plans to market rice from Namibia's Kalimbeza Green Scheme project in her host country, with a view to export the product there, Namibia Press Agency reported. Mutelo visited the project in the Zambezi Region during her three-week visit to Namibia, where she familiarised herself with progress made since the project was commercialised in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC