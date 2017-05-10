Namibian Envoy Plans To Market Namibia's Kalimbeza Rice In Malaysia

Namibian Envoy Plans To Market Namibi...

1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Namibian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Anne Mutelo, plans to market rice from Namibia's Kalimbeza Green Scheme project in her host country, with a view to export the product there, Namibia Press Agency reported. Mutelo visited the project in the Zambezi Region during her three-week visit to Namibia, where she familiarised herself with progress made since the project was commercialised in 2015.

Chicago, IL

