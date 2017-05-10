Namibian Envoy Plans To Market Namibia's Kalimbeza Rice In Malaysia

Namibian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Anne Mutelo, plans to market rice from Namibia's Kalimbeza Green Scheme project in her host country, with a view to export the product there, Namibia Press Agency reported. Mutelo visited the project in the Zambezi Region during her three-week visit to Namibia, where she familiarised herself with progress made since the project was commercialised in 2015.

