My mate Sir Peter has his first leave south in 50 years
SIR Peter Barter GCL OBE KBE came to Aitape to fly for the Franciscans in their small airline Franair in the late 1950s at about the same time as Fr Brian Barnes, who recently died in Sydney. Peter went on to fly for Talair and Qantas before becoming a successful and respected businessman and national politician.
