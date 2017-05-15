Multicultural music to help asylum seekers
FUNDRAISERS: Rural Australians for Refugees Bendigo is hoping to help local asylum seekers with their visa applications. Picture: GLENN DANIELS The Musical Journeys band celebrates its multiculturalism with voices from around the world including traditional songs from Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Fiji and Pakistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
