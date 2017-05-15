Multicultural music to help asylum se...

Multicultural music to help asylum seekers

FUNDRAISERS: Rural Australians for Refugees Bendigo is hoping to help local asylum seekers with their visa applications. Picture: GLENN DANIELS The Musical Journeys band celebrates its multiculturalism with voices from around the world including traditional songs from Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Fiji and Pakistan.

Chicago, IL

