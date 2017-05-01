Multi-award winning film comes to Bla...

Multi-award winning film comes to Blackheath

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Blue Mountains Gazette

Mountains residents have an opportunity to witness the powerful story told in 'The Land Between" at a film night on Sunday May 7 in Blackheath He has films have covered such diverse interests as African migration in Morocco, e-waste in Ghana and illegal logging in Papua New Guinea. His latest multi-award winning film The Land Between made in 2014 follows Sub-Saharan African migrants living in the mountains of Northern Morocco dreaming of entering Europe for a better life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Mountains Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,735,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC