'Mud Men' of Papua New Guinea pictured in their clay masks
'Mud Men' of Papua New Guinea: The tribesmen with clay masks and bamboo finger extensions who intimidated enemies as they ransacked villages for women and pigs Members of Papua New Guinea's Mud Men clan can still be found in Waghi Valley, in country's highlands For centuries, the Asaro 'Mud Men' of Western Highlands, Papua New Guinea, have adorned themselves with mud, clay masks and bamboo finger extensions to look like evil spirits. While the masks have different origin stories, it is believed that in the 1800s, tribesmen would raid other villages - for their women or pigs - while intimidating their enemies with large masks and bamboo spears.
