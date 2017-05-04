Moves to reopen controversial Bougain...

Moves to reopen controversial Bougainville mine with Government backing

ABC News

The company which used to the run the controversial Panguna copper mine on the island of Bougainville is now trying to reopen it with the support of the island's Government. It has been almost three decades since Panguna was abandoned, after anger about the mine led to the outbreak of an armed insurgency known as the "Bougainville crisis".

Chicago, IL

