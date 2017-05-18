More than 1600 refugees keen on US deal

More than 1600 refugees keen on US deal

More than 1600 refugees have expressed interest in Australia's resettlement deal with the United States, which is expected to offer up to 1250 places. The detainees on Manus Island and Nauru are slated to resettle in America under the one-off deal struck by the federal government, with US officials vetting refugees to decide who will be accepted.

