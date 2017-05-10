Morauta poses serious questions on go...

Morauta poses serious questions on government's debt crisis

THE prime minister must come clean on government debt and cash flows so Papua New Guineans can judge for themselves whether or not the nation is insolvent. An examination of the 2017 budget, and publicly available evidence of a cash flow crisis over the past few months, call into question the ability of the O'Neill government to repay its mountain of debt and pay for its daily operations at the same time.

Chicago, IL

