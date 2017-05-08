Meet the Aussie politician who underwent the 'refugee experience' in Southeast Asia
AT 5am on Easter Sunday, Australian politician Tim Watts kissed his children goodbye and left for Melbourne airport to fly to Jakarta. The Australian Labor Party Federal parliamentarian sought to witness first-hand the "refugee experience in Southeast Asia," through a self-funded, two-week trip through Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Burma .
