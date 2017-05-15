Life lessons from Kokoda

A couple of Devonport plumbers walked the Kokoda Track like thousands of Aussies do each year and came back changed Like Gallipoli it is a place of deep significance because of its war history and a place which still changes Australian lives. As the country's biggest tourist attraction it injects $5 million a year into the Papua New Guinean economy but according to the Kokoda trekkers it enriches their lives more than the dollars the villagers receive to host them.

Chicago, IL

