Life lessons from Kokoda
A couple of Devonport plumbers walked the Kokoda Track like thousands of Aussies do each year and came back changed Like Gallipoli it is a place of deep significance because of its war history and a place which still changes Australian lives. As the country's biggest tourist attraction it injects $5 million a year into the Papua New Guinean economy but according to the Kokoda trekkers it enriches their lives more than the dollars the villagers receive to host them.
